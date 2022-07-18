Maren Morris is having the last laugh at the expense of “American Idol.”

The singer, 32, revealed on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram on Monday that she auditioned for the singing competition series back in 2007 but didn’t make it past the first round. On Twitter and Instagram she posted a photo of her old audition ticket for the TV show which her mom kept all these years.

READ MORE: Maren Morris Shares Her Video Audition For ‘Wicked’

“My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007,” she wrote. “I didn’t make it past the first-round cattle call. I wasn’t really into sports growing up, but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy.”

The official Twitter account for “Idol” retweeted Morris’ post later the same day.

My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007. I didn’t make it past the first round cattle call… I wasn’t really into sports growing up but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy. pic.twitter.com/HEH5lX7ydh — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 18, 2022

READ MORE: John Mayer Surprises Audiences With A Duet With Maren Morris At His Nashville Concert

Morris went one step further on TikTok, using the pic of the audition ticket in a video shading “Idol” for not moving her further along in the competition — something she suggests they may have come to regret.

Morris’ video relies on an audio clip from a scene in Julia Roberts’ star-making movie “Pretty Woman” when Roberts’ character Vivienne calls out two snooty Beverly Hills shopgirls who wouldn’t serve her because of the way she was dressed.

“I was in here yesterday. You wouldn’t wait on me,” Roberts says in the clip. “You work on commission right? Big mistake. Big. Huge!” Morris lip syncs this closing salvo before cutting to a shot of her many, many awards she’s garnered over the years.

READ MORE: Maren Morris Reflects On Her Journey To Nashville In New Music Video For Catchy Track ‘Circles Around This Town’

“[S]ometimes the long road pays off…” the singer captioned her post, which as of publishing time has over 700,000 views.

“Their loss! Darling, you’re a STAR!” one fan commented. Another, meanwhile, implored the singer to “Post the audition video.”