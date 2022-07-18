Nick Jonas is crowning his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as the jewel of July in honor of her 40th birthday. Jonas showered his wife with birthday love in a post shared to Instagram Monday. The “Dancing With Myself” co-host shared several pics from their recent beachside getaway as the pair celebrated Chopra turning 40.

Among the snaps was a pic of Jonas holding up a custom towel which read, “Priyanka! The Jewel of July, est. 1982,” as well as shots of the pair on the beach, Chopra enjoying a birthday dinner as an “80’s baby,” and a seaside fireworks show.

“Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra,” Jonas captioned the celebratory slideshow.

Chopra was all here for the birthday love too, taking to the comments shortly after Jonas posted the birthday tribute, writing, “Love of my life 😍.”

His wife is not the only lady in his life Jonas has been gushing over. Just this month, ET spoke to the 29-year-old singer, who welcomed his first child, daughter Malti, with Chopra earlier this year, where he revealed that parenthood has been an adjustment — in a good way.

“It is certainly life changing,” Jonas told ET. “[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy.”

Jonas further gushed, “All is good.”

Malti even gets exclusive concerts from the Jonas Brothers member, with Jonas telling ET in May about his “beautiful” serenades to the little one.

“I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it’s beautiful,” Jonas said. “I’m singing just a lot of, you know, old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that’s on the iPod or whatever, but I sing.”

