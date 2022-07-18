Actress Miriam Margolyes has shared a memory she has of working with Arnold Schwarzenegger that, quite frankly, stinks.

The “Harry Potter” star, 81, worked with the actor and former Governor of California, 74, in the 1999 movie, “End of Days.” Speaking with news.com.au‘s “I’ve Got News for You” podcast, Margolyes revealed that she found Schwarzenegger to be “actually quite rude,” citing him as her least favourite co-star she’s ever worked with. “He’s a bit too full of himself,” she said explaining one reason why she “didn’t care for him.”

Incredibly, Margolyes also alleged that Arnold “deliberately” farted in her face while they were on set together.

“He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face,” Margolyes said.

“I was playing Satan’s sister [in “End of Days”] and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor,” she added. “And he just farted. It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

PEOPLE reached out to Schwarzenegger’s reps for a comment but hasn’t received a response.

Margolyes is currently promoting her new travel series, “Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked,” which will air on Australian TV.