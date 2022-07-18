Johnny Depp was photographed with a red-headed woman over the weekend in Italy and it seems the mystery of her identity may have been solved.

Depp, 59, is in Italy touring with Jeff Beck. He arrived in the town of Gardone Riveria on Sunday where he was set to perform at a famed local hillside estate, the Vittoriale degli italiani, after he released an album on Friday. The red-headed woman was seen in town with Depp, who helped the woman with her bags as they exited a vehicle and headed to rehearsals.

Though speculation immediately began to mount about whether the woman was in an amorous relationship with Depp, a new report from TMZ says there’s “nothing romantic about their relationship.”

According to the outlet, the red-head is Depp’s French teacher who’s helping him prepare as he readies to film the presumably French-language movie, “Jeanne du Barry.” The film will mark Depp’s first screen role since his acrimonious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp will play French King Louis XV in a narrative centered around the monarch’s mistress, Madame du Barry.

Depp’s sighting in Italy comes after Heard’s request for a mistrial in her and Depp’s civil lawsuit was denied by the judge in the case. Depp was awarded over $10 million U.S. in damages by a 7-person jury in Virginia on June 1 after he sued his ex-wife. Heard was also awarded damages in her countersuit, though in the lesser amount of $2 million U.S.