Denise Austin is one proud mama.

The fitness icon and guru, 65, turned heads when she walked the SI Swimsuit Runway alongside her daughter, Katie, 29, in barely there bikinis, proving that good genes run in their family.

The mother-daughter duo strutted their stuff on Saturday during a live broadcast from the W South Beach pool in Miami Beach, Florida as part of Miami’s swim week.

Austin rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s thanks to the success of her “8-minute abs” workout which sold over 24 million exercise videos and DVDs.

“It was the most incredible feeling in the world to walk the SI Swimsuit Runway Show with my daughter Katie,” Austin told Fox News Digital. “The pure joy we shared together will last a lifetime… I am truly a proud mama! It was such a great mother/daughter moment that was priceless. I just feel so grateful to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family for inviting me to join Katie and be their first mother/daughter duo to walk the runway.”

“I just want women to feel confident in their bodies no matter their age,” Austin added. “I hope to inspire women over 50 to live a healthier lifestyle. Live life to the fullest. You are worth it!”

Katie, a fitness star in her own right, heaped praise on her mom after the show. “My mom is my inspiration for everything,” the influencer and model told SI Swimsuit. “She’s my biggest supporter, mentor and best friend who highly encouraged me to do Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, so the fact I can walk with her in the show is a full circle moment.”

“I love her ‘80s and ’90s style, but back then, everyone seemed kind of obsessed with being perfect on camera, you know?” she continued. “That’s not right for me. I’m a lot more candid. So I’ll have a cocktail while making a video sometimes, and I get these texts from my mom saying, ‘Katie, stop drinking tequila on TikTok.’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry mom. I will never not drink on TikTok.’ She doesn’t get it.”