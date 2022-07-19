An excerpt from a bombshell new book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, published in the London Times, claims that the Duchess of Sussex wasn’t happy with a Vanity Fair journalist after her entire October 2017 cover story‘s focus shifted from her acting and philanthropy to her relationship with Harry.

According to the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors by British biographer Tom Bower, which is set to be published Thursday, Markle told Vanity Fair reporter Sam Kashner that their friendship was over after reading the 2017 anecdote.

During Markle’s interview with Kashner, she spoke about her 2015 speech at the United Nations Women’s Conference and her successful campaign against Procter & Gamble, the book states.

In her speech, the actress claimed that as a child she wrote to Procter & Gamble’s chairman then to then-first lady Hillary Clinton to complain about an advertising campaign’s anti-feminist wording. At the time, Markle recalled having successfully urged Ivory, a dishwashing-liquid company owned by Procter & Gamble, to replace “Women” with “People” in the slogan “Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans.”

However, according to the book, Kashner said Vanity Fair‘s fact-checkers questioned the accuracy of Markle’s supposed campaign and couldn’t find evidence regarding her reply from Clinton or verify her claims with Procter & Gamble. Ultimately, the final copy of Markle’s magazine profile excluded the anecdote.

The book says that the duchess was furious over the story and was upset by the title “Wild About Harry”. She later complained to Kashner about how she’d been presented and broke off their friendship.

Kashner has now written a letter to the Times, in which he denies Bower’s depiction of his experience interviewing Markle for Vanity Fair.

“Sir, I’m afraid Tom Bower didn’t convey my admiration and respect for Meghan Markle in the excerpt,” the letter begins, shared on Twitter by journalist Omid Scobie. “I found Ms Markle to be exceptionally warm and gracious and admired her intelligence and her remarkable courage, as I still do.”

Kashner said that he “regretted the oft-published account of challenging Proctor & Gamble being edited out of my Vanity Fair article, because I’d wanted to highlight her lifelong activism,” adding that “the piece itself was quite laudatory.”

In the letter, he also called Markle an “extraordinary woman” and said, “Maybe we should stop piling on and let the couple [Megan and Harry] live their life in peace.”

Representatives for Markle and Buckingham Palace have yet to comment on the book’s latest excerpt and Kashner’s remarks.