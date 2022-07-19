Many supporters of Amber Heard have called out toxic posts about her on social media, and a new study is now backing them up.

On Monday, a report was released by Bot Sentinel, a website that tracks and combats disinformation and harassment online using AI tools.

Studying more than 14,000 popular hashtags about Heard on Twitter, including “#AmberHeardIsALiar” and “#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser”, the report found people who tweeted in support of the actress were “attacked relentlessly,” often with “vulgar and threatening language.”

“What we observed was one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a group of Twitter accounts that we’ve ever seen,” the report says, adding that Twitter did “very little to stop the abuse and targeted harassment.”

Heard herself has spoken about being a target on social media during her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

“Even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” she told NBC News last month.

On Twitter, TikTok, and other platforms, memes and jokes about the trial were common, with most seemingly taking Depp’s side, while criticizing Heard.

Depp successfully sued Heard, claiming she had defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was a victim of domestic violence.

Heard won one count of a defamation countersuit against Depp and his legal team.

According to Bot Sentinel, many Twitter accounts attacking Heard have more recently turned their attention to Evan Rachel Wood, who has accused Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse, as well as Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide who testified during the January 6 hearings in the U.S.