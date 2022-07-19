Click to share this via email

Apparently Lizzo’s conversations with Rihanna are often sexual in nature.

Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” Monday night, Lizzo was asked by a fan about a potential collab involving the two pop stars, which sparked a conversation about RiRi.

“Okay, did the army send you?” Lizzo joked. “She was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be a lesbian for a day.’”

She then went on about Rihanna, explaining how their seemingly sexual conversations have become more scarce since the Fenty beauty mogul gave birth to her first child two months ago.

“Speaking of lesbians,” Lizzo said, “my conversations with Rihanna are more sexual, I guess,” to which Cohen replied, “You talk about sex a lot?”

Lizzo explained: “We don’t talk about sex a lot but we’re just always giving it to each other,” noting that they “don’t talk about work” because “it’s all play with me.”

“But not since she’s been, you know, mommy. ‘Mommihanna,'” Lizzo added. “So congratulations to her and ASAP Rocky.”

When asked to name one celeb who’s “salaciously slid” into her DMs, it appeared that the “About Damn Time” singer has received quite a few but Rihanna stole the show again.

“It’s a lot, but I don’t let them get too far,” Lizzo shared. “I would say the most salacious DM I’ve gotten… Rihanna. I think that’s just how she talks.”

While speaking about Rihanna seemed like an easy subject, Lizzo had a difficult time answering what the least sexy thing is about Chris Evans, whom she’s “in love” with and has spoken candidly about on numerous occasions.