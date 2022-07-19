Cher is getting personal about pregnancy.

In a tweet on Monday, the legendary entertainer shared that she had three miscarriages when she was a young woman, with her first at just 18 years old.

“I was alone in our house,” she wrote. “Son came home & I was sobbing, & rocking on our floor.”

She added that she was “screaming in pain” when they arrived at the doctor, who sent her to the hospital, where she was operated on.

When I was young I had 3 miscarriages.1st at 18.I was alone in our house.son came home & I was sobbing,& rocking on our floor.when I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain.couldn’t even stop in elevator.dr sent me straight 2 hospital,& in2 operating rm.WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY😭 — Cher (@cher) July 19, 2022

Cher added, “WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY,” a likely reference to the current situation in the U.S. after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion.

In a number of states where abortion has now been banned, confusion over the legality of facilitating miscarriages safely has put many pregnant people at risk.

Eventually, Cher did manage to give birth, having two children: Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

She previously spoke about her miscarriages in an interview with Parade in 2010.

“It’s a spontaneous miscarriage, something that spontaneously aborts the fetus. It’s called an angry uterus,” she said at the time. “After the third time, it got to be a nightmare. People would be congratulating me because I was pregnant, and then I wouldn’t be, and then they would be like, ‘Oh, we’re so sorry.’ I thought, God, I don’t want to have to hear this anymore.”