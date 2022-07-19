TikTok dances can be dangerous.

This week, Kevin Bacon appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” and was asked about his viral video with wife Kyra Sedgwick, doing a dance move from the classic “Footloose”, in which he starred.

“Well, someone sent me what they called the ‘Footloose drop’ and it’s just one of those crazy things. I don’t really understand TikTok, but I guess people just do stuff like that and they have a good time with it,” the actor said.

“What I didn’t realize—I realized this in retrospect—that there’s actual tutorials to show you exactly how to do this, but I said to Kyra, ‘Honey, can we pull this off?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, sure. We could do that,'” Bacon continued. “So, the first couple of practice rounds we did was on the bed because if I dropped her, she’d have a soft place to land.”

Asked about concerns from fans about Sedgwick’s wrist, which seemed injured after the video, Bacon assured everyone, “Her wrist is fine.”

He explained, “She got a little black and blue, and she was icing it up a little after, cause it took us several attempts to pull that off.”

Bacon also shared that though his wife was okay, he did learn just how dangerous doing viral videos can be.

“But what’s so interesting is this is the way of the world now. There was sort of an angry article saying that people are getting hurt when they’re trying to do these TikTok dances. And a perfect example is Kyra Sedgwick, putting their lives at risk,” he laughed.

Cagle also brought up Bacon’s videos in which he plays his guitar for goats.

“Yeah. I do a lot of that. We do the goat songs,” he said. “Sometimes Kyra joins me. Sometimes, our daughter, Sosie has joined me. On my 64th birthday, I couldn’t resist ‘When I’m Sixty-Four’ on the ukulele and it’s funny ’cause the goats, sometimes it’s hard because they want to chew on the guitars or chew on the strings or chew on me. But also, sometimes they really seem to enjoy it. I don’t know why, but they just kind of like it when you walk out there with a guitar.”