Demi Lovato joined SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” to chat about their upcoming album Holy Fvck.

The singer, who dropped their latest track “Substance” on Friday, said the album’s title track is a “sexually charged song” but it’s also “really fun.”

Lovato chose the project name because they “felt like it was a great eye-catching title track for the rest of the album,” which includes songs that have “religious undertones” and songs that have “this dichotomy of good and bad.”

“Holy Fvck” “kind of represented both,” Lovato said.

During the interview, the singer-songwriter received a special question from Lizzo, who formatted the question using lyrics from her hit song “About Damn Time”.

“Hi Demi. It’s Lizzo. So, in a minute, I’m gonna need a sentimental man and woman to pump me up. But in a minute, what you gonna need?”

“I’m probably gonna need more coffee,” Lovato replied, feeling “embarrassed” that she responded with only “one word” because “I love Lizzo and Lizzo deserves more.”

“But it’s the truth. So, I’m gonna need more coffee,” they said.

Lovato’s album Holy Fvck drops in one month on August 19. “The Morning Mash Up” hosted by SiriusXM’s Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson and Stanley T airs every morning on SiriusXM Hits 1.