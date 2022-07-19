Kelly Rowland is still fuming over a recent scandal with “Sesame Street”.

In a video posted to social media over the weekend, a performer in a Rosita costume at Sesame Place Philadelphia appears to blatantly ignore two young Black girls as they reach out for high-fives and hugs just moments after engaging with other white visitors at the park. While some were quick to dismiss the interaction as a misunderstanding, multiple videos of similar incidents involving Black children have also surfaced online.

“I’m still upset,” Rowland told ET’s Kevin Frazier on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope”, after sharing a video addressing the incident.

Rowland reminisced about what a pivotal role the beloved children’s program had in her own learning experiences growing up, while slamming “Sesame Street”‘s official mea culpa.

“I was livid,” she fumed. “And I know, me personally, I would’ve burned the place down. I’ve said it before and I really mean it.”

#BabyPaige & her cute lil friends went to @SesamePlace this weekend to celebrate Paige's 4th birthday & this is how #SesamePlace treated these beautiful Black children. I'm HOT. pic.twitter.com/wATjpRzUF1 — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) July 17, 2022

Following the incident, Sesame Workshop shared the following statement, “We have been in contact with Sesame Place, our licensed park partner, and they have assured us that they will conduct bias training and a thorough review of the ways in which they engage with families and guests.”

Sesame Place also issued a formal apology and claimed to have invited the family back to the park, a gesture that the girls’ mother denies ever happened.

THEY HAVE NOT INVITED THE KIDS BACK FOR ANYTHING. This statement is the first & only time the family heard about this offer & Sesame Place has cut off email communications. The entire statement is a lie. https://t.co/RrtJ4mJbwV — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) July 18, 2022

“Did you see that ridiculous apology that they had?” Rowland questioned.

“When I saw this and it was an extension of what I grew up learning and loving about ‘Sesame Street’ and Sesame Place, I don’t know what place this is that I saw,” she said. “It made two beautiful little girls feel like they were just not there.”

“I wasn’t trying to give it any more attention,” she continued, “I really wasn’t, but those little girls, they deserve an apology.”

Meanwhile, Rowland, a mom of two young boys, stunned on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele‘s new feature, “Nope”, alongside pal and actress Bresha Webb. The horror-thriller — the plot of which has been kept tightly under wraps — hits theaters July 22.

While her gorgeous, sheer paneled dress left little to the imagination, the Destiny’s Child alum certainly played coy on whether she’s heard longtime friend Beyonce’s new album.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about!” she teased before busting out into a quick rendition of Bey’s new hit, “Break My Soul.”

