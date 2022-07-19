After overcoming a rare illness, Justin Bieber is heading back out on the road.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that the Canadian pop superstar will resume his “Justice” world tour in Italy on July 31.

Justin Bieber RESUMES WORLD TOUR!!! Starting a run of European festivals in Italy on 31st July, then continue across South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023. Details of postponed U.S shows coming soon! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/L4oapOcMxo — AEG Presents UK (@AEG_Presents) July 19, 2022

The news comes after Bieber was forced to postpone a slew of concert dates after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which temporarily paralyzed the right side of his face.

Bieber postponed a number of North American shows, including in Toronto, eventually pushing the entire rest of the North American leg of the tour.

The singer’s return to the stage will happen at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, and he will continue on, performing across Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia.

New dates for his North American shows will be announced “very soon,” a press release stated.

In a June 10 video announcing the first postponements on the tour, Bieber said, “I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.… To all my people, I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!

“It will go back to normal. [It will take] time, and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be okay. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest.”