Quinta Brunson and Daniel Radcliffe in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

The “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic is bringing in big star power to play some big stars.

On Tuesday, a new image from “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” was released showing star Daniel Radcliffe in character as the parody artist, next to Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.

The characters stand in a big walk-in closet, where Al appears to be showing off his extensive collection of Hawaiian shirts.

Described as “the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time,” the film also features Rainn Wilson as radio personality Dr. Demento, as well as Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Al’s parents.

“From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true,” reads the movie’s official description. “An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.”

Earlier this year, a photo was also released revealing Evan Rachel Wood in character as Madonna in the film.

Evan Rachel Wood – Photo: Roku

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is set to be released this fall on Roku.