Lili Reinhart is having her sliding doors moment.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the new film “Look Both Ways”, starring the “Riverdale” actress as a woman facing two possible futures for herself.

READ MORE: Lili Reinhart Shares Empowering Message Of Accepting All ‘Summer Body’ Types

Photo: Felicia Graham/Netflix © 2022

Photo: Felicia Graham/Netflix © 2022

Photo: Felicia Graham/Netflix © 2022

“On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s [Reinhart] life diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she does not and moves to Los Angeles,” the official description reads. “In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself.”

Playing Natalia in two parallel realities might sound tricky, but Reinhart says that turned out not to be the case.

“The circumstances in her life were changing, but she was still the same woman in both storylines,” she says. “I think the film is really beautiful in that it shows how your life can turn out a million different ways,” she says. “You have to be open to new paths that present themselves.. there is not a right or wrong way to get somewhere. So trust that the universe has got your back.”

Photo: Netflix © 2022

Photo: Netflix © 2022

Director Wanuri Kahiu says, “My ‘Look Both Ways’ moment was when I was standing with a pregnancy test. In that moment, I realized that I had made the choice to have a child and [knew] that my life from that point on would split and be dramatically different than what I had imagined for myself.”

READ MORE: Lili Reinhart Has Been Working With A Channeller To Contact ‘Spirits And Angels’: ‘I Went Through A Big Spiritual Awakening The Last 2 Years’

Photo: Felicia Graham/Netflix © 2022

Photo: Felicia Graham/Netflix © 2022

Asked if she thinks her life could have turned out differently if certain circumstances changed, Reinhart says, “I like to think that I would have always ended up in the film industry.”

The film also stars Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson and Nia Long.

“Look Both Ways” premieres August 17.