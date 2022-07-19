Julia Garner is showing off her acting chops.

The actress stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about her iconic roles as Ruth Langmore on “Ozark” and Anna Delvey in “Inventing Anna”. Garner spoke on the contrasting characters.

“They were very hard parts, both of them, and there was a period of time that I was doing both characters at the same time,” she recalled. “I don’t think I’ll ever recover from that, to be honest. I probably have grey hair from it.”

READ MORE: Report: Julia Garner Offered Role Of Madonna In Upcoming Biopic

Guest host Dana Carvey put the actress’s ability to the test. He gave her Anna’s lines, but asked her to do them in Ruth’s southern accent and then tried the reverse.

“Vivian, are you pregnant or are you just fat?” She recited with a southern twang. “What are you wearing? You look poor.”

Then, switching modes to Anna’s upper-class New York persona, Garner put on some props.

“If you want to stop me, you’re going to have to f–king kill me,” she said in her Russian-German accent to applause from the audience.

READ MORE: Anna Delvey Reveals ‘Inventing Anna’ Actress Julia Garner Came To Visit Her In Prison

Garner is up for Emmys for both roles. She was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited or Anthology Series for “Inventing Anna”, and she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Ozark”.

“I’m happy to be at that dance. TV is so hard right now and there is so much great television that I’m just happy to be there,” she said of the honour. “I just feel very lucky.”