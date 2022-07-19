Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

CNBC viewers got more than they bargained for on Monday morning.

During a segment on the network’s show “Squawk Box”, a remote interview was interrupted when a man walked by in the background wearing nothing but his underwear.

READ MORE: Fox News Anchor Splits Pants While Dancing On Stage With Flo Rida

The snafu occurred while Kari Firestone, the co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, was discussing bank earnings in the current market.

Of course, the subject of the conversation was far from people’s minds after seeing the man in his underwear.

The interview had already gotten off to a rocky start, when moments in, Firestone’s dog began barking in the background, which she apologized for.

“Don’t be sorry!” host Andrew Ross Sorkin told her. “You know, we love this … It’s a live show. That’s what we enjoy.”

Later, when the man in the background walked by, though neither she, nor the host mentioned it or seemed to notice.

READ MORE: News Anchor Suspended For Dishevelled Broadcast Says She Was ‘Sleep Deprived’ Returning From Family Leave After Father’s Death

On Twitter, though, the moment quickly went viral.

Fiction contest: tell us cnbc underwear guy’s story Best story wins a @TWiStartups heated mug! pic.twitter.com/21PnfvUeJp — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) July 18, 2022