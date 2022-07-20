Saddle up and turn it up! The 2022 CCMA Award nominations are in.

Celebrating the best in Canadian country music, the CCMA Awards returns to Calgary, AB, where country music’s biggest and brightest stars will be honoured on September 11 on Global.

Get your cowboy boots ready! Swipe through to meet your performers for the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD. 🤠 Tickets for the September 11th show are now available through Ticketmaster. Head over to @CCMAOfficial's page for more details! #CCMAAwards #CCMAs — Global TV (@GlobalTV) July 20, 2022

The Canadian Country Music Association unveiled the list of this year’s nominees, with Tenille Townes leading the pack as a finalist in seven categories

The “Girl Who Didn’t Care” singer is recognized for Amazon Music and Alexa Fans’ Choice Award, Spotify Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the year.

You guys! This is pretty wild! I’m staring at this @ccmaofficial nominations list and thinking about how this girl who didn’t care, singing songs in her room as a kid, would be losing her mind to know this is all real right now. Can’t wait to see everybody in Calgary at the show! pic.twitter.com/yXBxptCBFU — Tenille Townes (@tenilletownes) July 20, 2022

Jade Eagleson follows with six nominations: Amazon Music and Alexa Fans’ Choice Award, Male Artist of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year Award, and Video of the Year

Meanwhile, James Barker Band earned five noms, including Group or Duo of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Both Dean Brody and Brett Kissel tied with four nominations each.

Adding to the excitement, the CCMA also announced the first round of performers for the awards show: Jade Eagleson, High Valley, Brett Kissel, MacKenzie Porter, Dallas Smith, and Tenille Townes.

See the full list of nominations below.

Entertainer of the Year

Tenille Arts

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

Ford F-150 Album of the Year

Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass – Gord Bamford

Heart On My Glass – Meghan Patrick

Honkytonk Revival – Jade Eagleson

Masquerades – Tenille Townes

Nothing Is Meaningless – Don Amero

Amazon Music and Alexa Fans’ Choice

Tenille Arts

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

High Valley

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

Robyn Ottolini

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

Spotify Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Lindsay Ell

Robyn Ottolini

Meghan Patrick

Tenille Townes

Group or Duo of the Year

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

Tim & The Glory Boys

Interactive Artist or Group of the Year

Hailey Benedict

Aaron Goodvin

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

Male Artist of the Year

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

Dallas Smith

Rising Star

Hailey Benedict

Nate Haller

Andrew Hyatt

Josh Ross

Sacha

Alternative Country Album of the Year

Diamonds In The Desert – Jason Blaine

Down-Home – Kyle McKearney

Homebound – Twin Kennedy

Songs My Friends Wrote – Corb Lund

Unreleased Songs From The Vault Collection. Vol 4: Let’s Smile Again – Stompin’ Tom Connors

Single of the Year

“All Night To Figure It Out” – Jade Eagleson

“Boy Like Me” – Aaron Goodvin

“Girl Who Didn’t Care” – Tenille Townes

“Make A Life, Not A Living” – Brett Kissel

“More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” – Jade Eagleson, Dean Brody

“Over All Over Again” – James Barker Band

“Tailgate To Heaven” – Shawn Austin (Feat. Chris Lane)

Songwriter(s) of the Year

Steph Jones, David Pramik, Tenille Townes

Song: “Girl Who Didn’t Care” (Performed By Tenille Townes)

Will Bundy, MacKenzie Porter, Lydia Vaughan

Song: “Pickup” (Performed By MacKenzie Porter)

Matthew Cardinal, Doc de Groot, Jay Der, Jeff Dick, Mike Nash, Aaron Pollock, Chris Yurchuck

Song: “Rebel Phas”e (Performed By The Prairie States)

Lindsay Ell, Jordan Schmidt, Geoffrey Warburton

Song: “Right On Time” (Performed By Lindsay Ell)

Monty Criswell, Tim Hicks, Deric Ruttan

Song: “Whiskey Does” (Performed By Tim Hicks)

Video of the Year

“Girl Who Didn’t Care” – Tenille Townes

“Heaven On Dirt” – Gord Bamford

“High School” – Nice Horse

“More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” – Jade Eagleson, Dean Brody

“Pickup” – MacKenzie Porter

“Relationship Goals” – Steven Lee Olsen

“Whiskey Does” – Tim Hicks