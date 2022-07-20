Saddle up and turn it up! The 2022 CCMA Award nominations are in.
Celebrating the best in Canadian country music, the CCMA Awards returns to Calgary, AB, where country music’s biggest and brightest stars will be honoured on September 11 on Global.
The Canadian Country Music Association unveiled the list of this year’s nominees, with Tenille Townes leading the pack as a finalist in seven categories
The “Girl Who Didn’t Care” singer is recognized for Amazon Music and Alexa Fans’ Choice Award, Spotify Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the year.
Jade Eagleson follows with six nominations: Amazon Music and Alexa Fans’ Choice Award, Male Artist of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year Award, and Video of the Year
Meanwhile, James Barker Band earned five noms, including Group or Duo of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Both Dean Brody and Brett Kissel tied with four nominations each.
Adding to the excitement, the CCMA also announced the first round of performers for the awards show: Jade Eagleson, High Valley, Brett Kissel, MacKenzie Porter, Dallas Smith, and Tenille Townes.
See the full list of nominations below.
Entertainer of the Year
Tenille Arts
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
Ford F-150 Album of the Year
Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass – Gord Bamford
Heart On My Glass – Meghan Patrick
Honkytonk Revival – Jade Eagleson
Masquerades – Tenille Townes
Nothing Is Meaningless – Don Amero
Amazon Music and Alexa Fans’ Choice
Tenille Arts
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
High Valley
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
Tyler Joe Miller
Robyn Ottolini
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
Spotify Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Lindsay Ell
Robyn Ottolini
Meghan Patrick
Tenille Townes
Group or Duo of the Year
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
Tim & The Glory Boys
Interactive Artist or Group of the Year
Hailey Benedict
Aaron Goodvin
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
Male Artist of the Year
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Brett Kissel
Tyler Joe Miller
Dallas Smith
Rising Star
Hailey Benedict
Nate Haller
Andrew Hyatt
Josh Ross
Sacha
Alternative Country Album of the Year
Diamonds In The Desert – Jason Blaine
Down-Home – Kyle McKearney
Homebound – Twin Kennedy
Songs My Friends Wrote – Corb Lund
Unreleased Songs From The Vault Collection. Vol 4: Let’s Smile Again – Stompin’ Tom Connors
Single of the Year
“All Night To Figure It Out” – Jade Eagleson
“Boy Like Me” – Aaron Goodvin
“Girl Who Didn’t Care” – Tenille Townes
“Make A Life, Not A Living” – Brett Kissel
“More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” – Jade Eagleson, Dean Brody
“Over All Over Again” – James Barker Band
“Tailgate To Heaven” – Shawn Austin (Feat. Chris Lane)
Songwriter(s) of the Year
Steph Jones, David Pramik, Tenille Townes
Song: “Girl Who Didn’t Care” (Performed By Tenille Townes)
Will Bundy, MacKenzie Porter, Lydia Vaughan
Song: “Pickup” (Performed By MacKenzie Porter)
Matthew Cardinal, Doc de Groot, Jay Der, Jeff Dick, Mike Nash, Aaron Pollock, Chris Yurchuck
Song: “Rebel Phas”e (Performed By The Prairie States)
Lindsay Ell, Jordan Schmidt, Geoffrey Warburton
Song: “Right On Time” (Performed By Lindsay Ell)
Monty Criswell, Tim Hicks, Deric Ruttan
Song: “Whiskey Does” (Performed By Tim Hicks)
Video of the Year
“Girl Who Didn’t Care” – Tenille Townes
“Heaven On Dirt” – Gord Bamford
“High School” – Nice Horse
“More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” – Jade Eagleson, Dean Brody
“Pickup” – MacKenzie Porter
“Relationship Goals” – Steven Lee Olsen
“Whiskey Does” – Tim Hicks