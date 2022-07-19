Harry Styles fans are getting the opportunity to learn even more about their favourite pop star.

According to KXAN, Texas State University’s Honors College is set to offer a new course all about Styles for its Spring 2023 semester.

Associate Professor of Digital History Louie Dean Valencia will be heading up the course, which is being called “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity”.

The course will explore “the political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism.”

It's official, official. I'm teaching the world's first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University (see description). This is what tenure looks like. Let's gooooo! 😊 pic.twitter.com/1z3vMZoxRV — Louie Dean Valencia (@BurntCitrus) July 16, 2022

Speaking to KXAN, Valencia said that he’s a “huge fan” of Styles.

“As an historian, I want the class to get to really see how the world has changed in the last 12 years or so, but also how to put that into historical context, through the lens of Harry Styles, and how they can learn from him and his art, activism and philosophy, like any great artist,” the professor said.

Students will study Styles body of work, alongside readings from Haruki Murakami, Bethan Roberts, Susan Sontag, Charles Bukowski, Rumi, Alain de Botton and Richard Brautigan