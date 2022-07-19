Click to share this via email

Heather Rae El Moussa is very proud of her husband.

Monday on her Instagram Story, the “Selling Sunset” star chronicled her day at the airport with Tarek El Moussa as they faced delays, gate changes and their flight being cancelled.

Calling the experience her “travel Armegeddon,” Heather said, “Security line was, like, two hours, getting on the plane there’s an engine problem so there’s another two-hour delay.”

In another post, she added, “I’m starving, I’m pregnant, I need my food.”

Tarek said in a video, “Oh it’s been a long day. what can go wrong will go wrong. We’re gonna do this all over again tomorrow, wish us luck.”

But apparently their trip got even more eventful than that once they actually boarded their flight.

“I have a story for you,” she wrote. “My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally & physically got in flight attendants’ & pilots’ faces.”

Heather didn’t share any more details, though, teasing that she would share the “big story” in a post on Tuesday.

“My husband was a hero tonight,” she added.