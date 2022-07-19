Kristin Cavallari does not look back on her feud with Lauren Conrad fondly.

Cavallari and Stephen Colletti recently kicked off their new podcast “Back to the Beach”. Cavallari admits it was difficult to rewatch the “Laguna Beach” premiere.

“Watching it now, it’s so different when you’re in the middle of it and you’re very emotional,” Cavallari said, according to E! News. “I will say the fact that Lauren Conrad and I really went after each other is so messed up when I love you, but the person we should have been going after is you.”

“This is so classic. If someone gets cheated on, you go after the other woman. Why are we not blaming the guy—or the girl, whatever the situation is. In a lot of ways, I feel bad.”

Colletti confessed he had a lot of growing up to do on “Laguna Beach” but also accused MTV of painting an unclear narrative.

“MTV is painting it as this is straight up what’s going down,” Colletti said. “The black and white affair—having me leave with Lauren then with you as well—that is one of the biggest things that I was very uncomfortable with especially because I was a heartbroken kid in the middle of senior year.”

“We were trying to figure it out and Lauren got swept up into all of it. It’s just not who I am.”