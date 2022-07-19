Gavin Rossdale is loving fatherhood.

Rossdale, 33, gave fans an atypical look into his personal life. The Bush frontman posted a photo with his four children on Tuesday.

“Welcome to my world,” Rossdale captioned the post. “The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. Oh, the joy they bring. and yes there’s Chewy bottom left and our superhero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean-sized.”

Rossdale shares three children with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani: Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13 and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7. The British rocker also shares daughter Daisy Lowe, 33, with fashion designer Pearl Lowe.

Rossdale also gave a special shout out to their sweet dog Chewy.