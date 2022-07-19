Click to share this via email

Ken Jennings is showing off his sharp sense of humour.

The ex-“Jeopardy!” winner returned to take over hosting duties from Mayim Bialik on the latest episode of “Jeopardy!”.

When a question from the category “Active Bible Verses” came up with the clue: “Since no one had done this for 40 years, God told Joshua to get a knife and do this to male Israelites.” came up, Erica Weiner-Amachi answered correctly with “What is, uh, circumcise?”

Jennings responded quickly, showing his wit by joking, “That is correct. A painful $2,000 for you!”

While Weiner-Amachi would end up losing out in a dramatic tie-breaker with contestant William Chou, what caught the internet’s attention was actually Jennings’ circumcision joke.

Fans were delighted by his hilarious, risque comment.

One fan called for the star to become the permanent host, writing, “Ken Jennings just made a circumcision joke on Jeopardy, Make him the official host already”.

Ken Jennings just made a circumcision joke on Jeopardy, Make him the official host already — evan romano (@EvanRomano) July 18, 2022

This sentiment was agreed by other fans who believed he made the show “better”.

#Jeopardy is so much better with Ken Jennings!!! So happy to see him tonight. It’s such a better show with him at the helm. Flows better and with a much better rhythm. Welcome back Ken!!!! — Tina Thomas (@mstinabina) July 18, 2022

Another fan was just happy that Jennings was back hosting the show.

“So happy to see Ken Jennings back on Jeopardy. His rapport with the contestants is so refreshing. #jeopardy #KenJennings,” they tweeted.

So happy to see Ken Jennings back on Jeopardy. His rapport with the contestants is so refreshing. #jeopardy #KenJennings — Gayle Alstrom (@GayleAlstrom) July 18, 2022

Jennings shares hosting duties with Bialik who hosted “Jeopardy!” for the first half of the year. The two have taken over as co-hosts ever since Alex Trebek’s death in 2020.