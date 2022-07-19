David Hasselhoff marked his milestone 70th birthday on Monday, and the celebration turned into a mini-“Baywatch: reunion when several of his co-stars joined the festivities.

Among those celebrating The Hoff’s big day were David Chokachi (Cody Madison), Jeremy Jackson (Hobie Buchannon, son of Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon), Kelly Packard (April Giminski) and Parker Stevenson (who played lifeguard Craig Pomeroy for the show’s first season).

“Great celebrating @davidhasselhoff 70th, he’s such an amazing human being with so much love to share with the world,” Chokachi wrote in the caption accompanying some photos he posted on Instagram. “So many great adventures shared with this guy! Much love ! @jeremyjacksonfitness @kellypackardofficial.”

“Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend!” wrote Packard in her post. “One of my hero’s turned 70 today! You will never meet a more generous, kind, talented man!” her caption read. “I am so happy we could celebrate with you!! And as always good to see all my cast mates and friends.”

Jackson also shared a tribute on Instagram. “My TV Dad, my childhood IDOL, my acting/music/showmanship mentor and my dear friend and true life big brother” he wrote in the caption, adding, “Happy 70th ya handsome legend you!,” Jackson wrote. “Thanks for bringing our friends together for many years and here is to MANY MORE!”

Meanwhile, Hasselhoff himself shared a video from the over-the-top birthday celebrations, which included a costumed princess, a clown on stilts and “CHiPs” star Erik Estrada.