Donna D’Errico is clapping back against internet trolls.

The 54-year-old “Baywatch” actress shared a reply to critics who reacted negatively to her 4th of July video where she posed in an American flag bikini.

In response to criticism, she shared another image of herself in a bikini.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate’,” she wrote.

“Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want,” she continued. “On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table ❤️”.

A photo of D’Errico posing provocatively in a pale pink bikini accompanied the post.

Fans and famous friends supported the actress’ right to celebrate her body.

“90 Day Fiance” star David Tobrowsky wrote, “Be you. You are an amazing person no matter what❤️❤️ Annie and I just adore you” while “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Peggy Tanous showed her support with fire emojis “🔥🔥”.