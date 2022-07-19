Brad Pitt is making a fashion statement at the Berlin premiere of his new film “Bullet Train”.

The 58-year-old actor, who plays an assassin battling other assassins in the action flick, appeared on the red carpet at Berlin’s Zoo Palast wearing an untucked mauve linen shirt, brown jacket and matching skirt. He completed the look with black boots

Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage

In another photo taken at the premiere, Pitt chats with co-star Zazie Beetz.

Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage

Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Pitt joins an ever-growing line of male celebs who’ve chosen to wear skirts in recent years, including Vin Diesel (who wore a leather kilt to a 2003 premiere), Harry Styles and Jared Leto, who’s been seen wearing a skirt on more than one occasion, and even shared his thoughts about it on Twitter.