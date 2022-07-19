Keith Urban recently resumed touring, kicking off his The Speed of Now world tour last month.

Fans attending his recent show in Cincinatti received a bonus treat when Urban welcomed rising country star Breland to the stage for the first-ever live performance of their collab “Out the Cage”.

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman Makes Surprise Appearance At Keith Urban’s Las Vegas Show

Urban took to Twitter to share video of Breland joining him onstage for the high-energy performance.

.@breland thank you SO much for not only writing and featuring on this song w/ me but for jumping in to shred it LIVE in Cinci !!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TOO !! Love ya pic.twitter.com/DcBLXKCTdO — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 18, 2022

As Urban revealed in an interview with The Boot, the collab came about after he read an interview with Breland.

“I knew about him last year when he put out ‘My Truck’, and then I read an interview online with him a few months back, and I was fascinated by the interview. It was really good interview, and I felt that — I went, ‘This is somebody after my own heart. This is someone that doesn’t see labels and boundaries and limitations and boxes and stuff, he just creates,’ and that’s right; that speaks to me in a big way.”

READ MORE: Breland And Keith Urban Team Up Again On Energetic New Track ‘Throw It Back’

Urban got his number and cold-called him, inviting him to pay him a visit the next time he was there. Breland, however, wasted no time, and showed up on Urban’s doorstep two days later.

And we set about writing a song, and then we wrote another one, and we wrote ‘Soul Food’ and we wrote ‘Out the Cage’, and we just clicked. It was fantastic…” Urban added.