Kelly Ripa shared a story about husband Mark Consuelos’ recent choice of haircut that left the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” audience in stitches.

On Tuesday’s show, Ripa was discussing the heat wave in NYC with co-host Ryan Seacrest, explaining how the hot weather has dominated the conversation in recent days.

“Everybody’s been complaining about the heat, the heat, the heat, and Mark shaved his head the other day,” Ripa revealed.

However, she added, there was a distinctive downside to his new ‘do.

“And now he’s cold all the time,” she said, at which the studio audience erupted in laughter.

When Ripa a selfie that Consuelos sent her, showcasing his shaved heard, she quipped, “I asked him for a picture because we were doing a story about the heat, and I was like, well, Mark’s not hot, he shaved his head and now he’s cold all the time.”