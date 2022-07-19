An apparent fan claiming to be Drake’s son has been arrested for trespassing after breaking into the Toronto rapper’s Los Angeles mansion.

According to TMZ, an unidentified 23-year-old man was apprehended by police while on the property of Drake’s recently purchased L.A. mansion, which he reportedly bought for $75 million from British pop singer Robbie Williams.

TMZ reports that LAPD officers were called to the scene by an employee who witnessed the trespasser loitering near the pool house, insisting he was waiting to see Drake when he arrived.

Before the man was able to enter the house, officers arrived and arrested him for misdemeanour trespassing.

Authorities confirmed that Drake was not home at the time of the incident; in fact, Drake’s most recent public appearance was in Sweden just a few days earlier.