Diane Kruger rang in her 46th birthday with her family by her side. The 355 actress took to Instagram to share a rare peek of her life at home with fiancé Norman Reedus and their daughter, Nova, as she celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

“Getting older has never been sweeter ❤️ Thank you for all the birthday wishes ❤️,” Kruger captioned the set of photos, which saw her blowing out candles on a tray of treats, while Reedus watched.

In the second shot, Kruger and another family member cuddle up to the 3-year-old, as they each plant a kiss on little Nova’s face.

While both Kruger and Reedus are notoriously private about their personal lives, Kruger just recently shared their daughter’s name and the sweet meaning behind it.

In anticipation of her new children’s book, A Name From The Sky, Kruger told People they named their daughter, Nova Tennessee.

“I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger,” she explained to the outlet. “‘Nova’ in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there.”

Nova has helped give Kruger a different perspective, with the 46-year-old actress telling People that her daughter has helped her see life in a new light.

“So many things at my age, you’ve done a thousand times, but just seeing it through her eyes again,” she gushed. “Whether it’s having ice cream for the first time or seeing snow for the first time there’s just something so refreshing and simple about that life as mother and daughter that I’ve just found magnificent.”

As for her journey to motherhood, it wasn’t all planned out. “[Nova] was a surprise,” Kruger shared. “I thought it wasn’t going to happen, and she came into my life when I was ready. I’m grateful that happened for me and our family. She’s changed my world and the way I look at everything.”

Kruger and Reedus welcomed daughter Nova in November 2018. The two actors met on the set of the 2015 film “Sky” and went public with their relationship in March 2017. In August 2021, news broke of the couple’s engagement.

