Linda Evangelista has settled her lawsuit over claims that a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat left in state she described as “permanently deformed.

On Tuesday, the Canadian-born supermodel took to social media to announce she’d settled her legal action against Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., the company behind the CoolSculpting technique, which freezes fatty tissue and and is described as an alternative to liposuction.

In her suit, Evangelista sought $50 million in damages, alleging she was now “brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised.”

“I’m pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case,” Evangelista wrote in an Instagram post she issued on July 19.

“I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me,” she added. “I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out.”

Evangelista first revealed she was taking legal action against the company back in September, when she similarly took to Instagram to allege that the CoolSculpting sessions she’d undergone had “increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.”

According to People, a doctor had diagnosed Evangelista with Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), described as “a rare side effect that affects less than 1 per cent of CoolSculpting patients, where the freezing process causes the affected fatty tissue to thicken and expand.”