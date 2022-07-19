The members of the John Glenn High School Dance Team sure know how to grab the attention of “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel — by costuming themselves like him.

Taking to the “AGT” stage for their audition, the teenage dancers embraced a clever gambit by attiring themselves in dark suits, bald caps and matching round glasses to present a troupe of dancing Howies.

While the other judges appeared stunned when the group first appeared onstage, Mandel was clearly tickled, smiling widely and giving them a standing ovation before they even began. “I’ve already given a Golden Buzzer,” he jokingly complained, adding, “You can never get enough me.”

“Why him?” asked judge Heidi Klum, with the group’s spokesperson explaining, “We know he’s not very fond of dance teams, so we’re hoping we can change his mind a little.”

“I love you already!” Mandel declared, and that proved to be even more true after they delivered an electrifying, tightly choreographed performance that brought them a standing ovation from the audience.

Not surprisingly, Mandel was the first judge to weigh in. “Oh my god, I’ve spent many hours in a funhouse alone dancing and looking at all my reflections,” he joked, adding, “Listen, it’s fun, it’s funny, the skill was there, I can’t get enough of me — this was amazing!”

Four yes votes guarantee viewers will be seeing plenty more of the Dancing Howies of John Glenn High School as the “America’s Got Talent” season progresses.