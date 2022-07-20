The first trailer for Universal Pictures’ upcoming horror “Halloween Ends” dropped on Tuesday.

Genre icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror’s first “final girl” and the role that launched Curtis’s career.

After 45 years, the horror franchise will reach its epic, terrifying conclusion as Strode and masked killer Michael Myers “face off for the last time in a confrontation unlike any before, in which only one of them will survive,” reads a synopsis for the film.

“Halloween Ends” film poster — Photo: Universal Pictures

The final instalment focuses on the trauma that Strode’s lived with all her life and picks up “four years after the events of last year’s ‘Halloween Kills'”, released in October 2021.

“Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since,” the synopsis reads. “Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; ‘The Hardy Boys’, ‘Virgin River’), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

Curtis has portrayed Strode for more than four decades, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. The revered horror franchise began with the 1978 classic “Halloween” and relaunched in 2018 with the film adaptation of the same name.

The upcoming horror-slasher co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and James Jude Courtney as the Shape.

“Halloween Ends” arrives on Oct. 14 in theatres.