Ukrainian aerialist Svitlana Rohozhyna wowed viewers during her “America’s Got Talent” audition on last night’s episode.

The 26-year-old Kyiv native, now residing in Las Vegas, dedicated her performance to her father who’s currently fighting on the country’s front lines.

READ MORE: Amanda Mammana Brings The ‘AGT’ Judges To Tears With Emotional Original Song About Her Speech Impediment

Svitlana Rohozhyna — Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Rohozhyna’s act, performed to the song “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle, began with a graceful dance before she took hold of a gigantic chandelier. The aerialist rose into the air and effortlessly spun around in circles before shedding her red dress to reveal glittery gold undergarments.

Throughout the “beautiful,” “elegant,” and “sexy” number, Rohozhyna manoeuvred around the chandelier with her arms and concluded by dangling from her ankle while descending from the air.

Svitlana Rohozhyna — Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Rohozhyna received a standing ovation and was applauded for making her country and family “super proud.” The “spectacular” show piece was executed with a “level of perfection,” giving her “star quality,” judge Simon Cowell praised.

The aerialist scored three “yes” votes, advancing to the next round — the Judge Cuts. Although no aerialist act has ever won “AGT”, self-taught teenager Aidan Bryant came close last year, finishing as the eventual runner-up to magician Dustin Tavella.