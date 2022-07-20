Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are working together, but don’t expect a song from them any time soon.

In a new interview with Variety, Chopra talks about becoming partners with her husband in U.K. fashion brand Perfect Moment, which specializes in ski and surf clothes.

READ MORE: Nick Jonas Celebrates Wife Priyanka Chopra’s 40th Birthday: ‘Jewel Of July’

Though they’re in business together, Chopra and Jonas haven’t yet collaborated musically, but the actress shut down that possibility completely.

“I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him,” she says, adding that she might be a singer, but “not like him! No chance. He’s a musical prodigy.”

Chopra added, “We’re definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together.”

The actress also talked about her attraction to Perfect Moment and how she and her husband got involved with the brand.

“I grew up in India and I wasn’t exposed to ski culture. But I did love the mountains. My dad took us to Kashmir every summer and I filmed a lot in Switzerland, so ski culture was something that I got familiar with,” Chopra revealed.

“However, I never tried skiing until I met my husband, who’s an avid snowboarder,” she admitted.

READ MORE: Nick Jonas Gushes About His And Priyanka Chopra’s New Daughter Malti After NICU Stay: ‘She’s A Gift’

Despite Jonas’s attempts to get his wife into skiing, though, it didn’t quite take.

“I came to the quick conclusion that I’m more an après-ski girl, rather than skiing,” Chopra said. “I gave up on the bunny slope. My husband did buy me a snowmobile so I could keep up with him.”

The “Quantico” star recalled that much of the fashion she wore while trying to ski was from Perfect Moment, and when she and Jonas met the owners, everything clicked.

“They talked about growing the brand and we all had an “Aha!” moment and decided to invest and become partners.”