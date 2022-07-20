Louis Tomlinson isn’t taking the bait.

On Wednesday, the singer appeared on “The Project” and playfully took hosts Peter Helliar and Carrie Bickmore to task trying to incite drama between former One Direction members.

Helliar brought up Liam Payne, who recently revealed that he and Tomlinson didn’t initially get along while in the group, and the host wondered if there was any “beef” between them.

“Oh, so the fishing’s begun already! Yeah, I see what you’re doing. No, listen, I’m immensely proud, as I know Liam is, I’m immensely proud of those days, obviously,” Tomlinson said. “It was an incredible thing to do, especially at such a young age and I have amazing memories, amazing memories.

Bickmore chimed in, “Louis, when you say, ‘Aw, the fishing’s begun,’ I imagine it is so annoying having to answer retrospective questions like that. Do you want to talk about that time in your life to the media versus how much you never have to want to talk about it again?”

Tomlinson told her, “I’m more than happy to talk about it in every interview. It’s something I’m immensely proud of, as I’d already said, it’s just when you mentioned the beef before, it sounded like you were getting ready to stir some s**t up, that’s all I’m saying.”

“No, I’m not a s**t stirrer, Louis. Do I look like a s**t stirrer?” Helliar said, as Tomlinson laughed.