An a cappella group from South Korea took over the “America’s Got Talent” stage Tuesday night with a “super creative” act that the judges didn’t see coming.

The five-member group Maytree was formed by Jang Sang-in after he was “kicked out” of another group for being a “bad singer.”

“This completes my revenge,” he joked.

The group included a “Modern Family” tribute in their performance, a nod to judge Sofia Vergara who starred in the show. They delivered an a cappella version of the series’ theme song, as well as that of “The Simpsons” and “Cheers”.

Vergara was all smiles, dancing around to the catchy theme song in her seat. She said the act was “super creative” and “clever,” while Heidi Klum complimented how they “harmonized beautifully together.”

A cappella group, Maytree — Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Maytree surprised the audience with some lyrics once they got to “Cheers”, proving that they can also sing in addition to their a cappella sound effects.

Following the audition, host Terry Crews was “a little jealous” until the group surprised him backstage with an a cappella rendition of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”‘s theme song.

AHHHHH They surprised me with the #Brooklyn99 theme backstage on #AGT! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥NINE-NINE! pic.twitter.com/Sbc86UkcTn — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 20, 2022

Find out if Maytree advanced to the competition’s next round in the audition clip above.