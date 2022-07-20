Jane Fonda told SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen how to be a good girl-dad and that her sex life “got better” with age.

While appearing on “Andy Cohen Live” to promote her new animated movie “Luck”, the 84-year-old actress gave Cohen advice on how “to develop a relationship from the get-go” with his nearly three-month-old daughter Lucy.

“If she sees you as a parent who can be totally present and listen from your heart, then she will always come to you when she has problems,” Fonda said.

By building a father-daughter relationship from a young age, the actress told Cohen, by the time Lucy reaches her teens, he will be “the person she goes to, to get answers,” and to address her “fears and questions.”

Speaking on her sex life, Fonda knows what she wants as an older woman. Over the years, the actress believes she became a better lover and did not lean into bad habits.

“Women, I think, tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need,” Fonda shared. “We waste way too much time not wanting to say, ‘Wait a minute, hold, hold it, hold it. No, no, no. Slow down. And a little to the left.’ We don’t wanna do that…. But when we get older, it’s like, ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fonda revealed a conversation she had with her late father Henry Fonda that left him in tears.