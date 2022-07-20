A new documentary is bringing back memories for Shania Twain.

On Wednesday, the first trailer debuted for the documentary “Not Just a Girl”, which takes a look back at the life and career of the Canadian country-music icon.

On Twitter, Twain shared the trailer, remarking that it’s “crazy to see my entire career in 90 seconds.”

OMG I love this trailer!! It's crazy to see my entire career in 90seconds 😂

“The film traces her emergence as a crossover artist,” the official description reads, “defying the stereotypes of what it took to be a country star, and takes viewers through her vision during Come On Over to become a global pop phenomenon. Shania took universal ideas of confidence, femininity, and self-discovery and made them relatable.”

Along with archival footage from across her extraordinary career, the film features interviews with Twain, her collaborators, journalists, other artists, and more.

“Shania Twain shifted culture,” singer Orville Peck remarks in the trailer.

Along with the film, Twain will release a new compilation album titled Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), out July 26, feature a new bonus title track.

“Not Just a Girl” hits Netflix on Sept 2.