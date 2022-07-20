Click to share this via email

Conan Gray’s turn at the pitcher’s mound didn’t go over very well.

On Monday, the pop star sang the U.S. national anthem at the Home Run Derby the day before the MLB’s All-Star Game, and he came in for plenty of criticism.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the performance, with some comparing it to Fergie’s infamous rendition of the national anthem at the 2018 All-Star Game.

Fergie watching people call Conan Gray’s performance the worst national anthem rendition pic.twitter.com/Bps8Eb03yb — Kenny Thee Oracle (@KennyTheeOracle) July 19, 2022

I don’t know who TF Conan Gray is but that was top 5 worst national anthem renditions I’ve ever heard. — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) July 19, 2022

who the hell is conan gray and why did he agree to do this — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 19, 2022

Conan Gray should be sent to AAA — Mark Suhr (@gadino22) July 19, 2022

Me after listening to Conan Gray’s rendition of the national anthem #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/WrPCxSEXVt — Teran Johnson (@TeranJSports) July 19, 2022

In the comments on his Instagram post, though, fans showed their support for Gray and his performance.

“YOU DID SO GOOD BABES,” wrote one fan.

“You did amazing singing Conan,” said another. “You sounded great. All of the old people are mad about how good you sound and why they can’t sound like you.”

Gray himself didn’t comment on the backlash, but in a post on Instagram, he did make a joke about the famous baseball scene in “Twilight”.

The 23-year-old rose to prominence sharing videos, covers and his own original songs on YouTube. He has since become a star on TikTok with songs like “Heather”.