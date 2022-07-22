It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – July 22, 2022

Billie Eilish – “TV” and “The 30th”

Billie Eilish has released two new songs: “TV” and “The 30th“, as part of a collection she’s calling Guitar Songs. Both songs weave a tragic story and just showcase how strong of a storyteller Billie is.

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Future – “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Future for the track “Pressurelicious”, and we can confirm it is a certified summer BOP! This song is about empowerment, about knowing what you want, what you offer, and the willingness of your partner to love and embrace you for everything that you are.

The Chainsmokers – “Time Bomb” + So Far So Good (+ Time Bomb) (ALBUM)

The Chainsmokers release their new track “Time Bomb” alongside their So Far So Good (+ Time Bomb) album. This relaxing and mellow song allows us to see a more versatile style to the pop duo.

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup”

Panic! At The Disco dropped “Middle Of A Breakup”, which is their newest single off their upcoming album, Viva Las Vengeance. The song is everything Panic! fans could hope for — it’s fun, punchy, features some fantastic harmonies, and shows Brendan Urie’s incredible vocal range.

Monsta X and Sam Feldt – “Late Night Feels”

Monsta X team up with multi-platinum-selling electronic artist and producer Sam Feldt for their latest hit “Late Night Feels”. The song infuses smooth and sultry vocals with a groovy, disco-filled production that will have you up on your feet in no time.

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Macklemore with Tones & I – “CHANT”, Doechii feat. SZA – “Persuasive”, Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”, P1Harmony – “Doom Du Doom” plus Harmony: Zero In (EP), Pale Waves – “The Hard Way”, Fran Vasilić – “Maybe”, plus The Very Last Thoughts on Earth (EP), Chris Grey and Allegra Jordyn – “Dancing On The Edge”, The Beaches – “Grow Up Tomorrow”

Keep On Your Radar:

Beyoncé – Renaissance (ALBUM)

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.

Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Vengeance

Panic! At The Disco return with their new album Viva Las Vengeance, set for an Aug 19, 2022, release. The titled track “Viva Las Vengeance” is out now.

Johnny Orlando – all the things that could go wrong

Johnny Orlando’s highly anticipated debut album all the things that could go wrong is coming August 19, 2022. The album features his latest single “blur”.

Fletcher – GIRL OF MY DREAMS (Album)

Fletcher’s debut album GIRL OF MY DREAMS is set for release on September 16, 2022.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on October 14, 2022. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.