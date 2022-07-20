The Earthshot Prize is heading across the pond.

Last year, Prince William and Kate Middleton announced that the second Earthshot Prize awards will be happening in the U.S., and on Wednesday they shared the news that Boston will host the ceremony.

“In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we’ll award the next five winners of the Prize,” the Duke of Cambridge said in the video announcement.

The video the cuts to Fenway Park, where Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts says, “And we will be doing it right here in Boston.”

Launched in October 2020, the global environment awards honour the people thinking up solutions to help save the planet from the climate crisis.

The Earthshot prize takes its inspiration from U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s goal of landing on the moon before the end of the ’60s.

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation will serve as host partner for the event, along with Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston.

“There is no more important Moonshot today than repairing the planet and no better place to harness the Moonshot spirit than the City of Boston,” Ambassador Caroline Kennedy said in a press release. “It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize will partner with the JFK Library Foundation to host the 2022 ceremony in Boston and inspire a new generation with the possibility of a sustainable future.”