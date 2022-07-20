Christine Baranski did not mean to give Elon Musk a dirty look but she definitely does not regret it.

Baranski (“The Good Wife”, “The Big Bang Theory”) was caught glaring at Musk at the 2022 Met Gala. The moment went viral on social media. In a new interview, Baranski said it was unintentional but revealed that she had earlier spoken poorly of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

“The funny thing is I have no memory of turning back and glaring at him, but I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner,” Baranski told Entertainment Weekly. “I was with someone who was at my table, and I noticed Elon Musk and I went, ‘Oh my God, it’s Elon Musk.’

“I basically said [to my friend], ‘I don’t know how you feel about him, but why is he spending billions of dollars in space when he could be cleaning up the planet?’ I’m an environmentalist. I must have at some point turned back and looked, but I did not pose for that picture.”

Baranski’s daughter actually gifted her a framed photo of the viral Met Gala moment. Baranski said her poor opinion of billionaires is reflected in the final season of “The Good Fight”, particularly John Benjamin Hickey’s character.

“We have our own Elon Musk in The Good Fight. Neil Gross is in the second-to-last episode,” she said. “And I get to bash the billionaires a bit. I’ve added a few lines [to the script], and I actually will include Elon Musk in the final episode.”

Season six of “The Good Fight” premieres Sept. 8.