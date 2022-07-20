There’s a new Belle in town.

On Wednesday, ABC announced that H.E.R. is set to play the iconic character in a 30th anniversary special paying tribute to Disney’s animated classic “Beauty and the Beast”.

Produced by “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu, the special will feature a hybrid of live-action and animation, with musical performances, sets and costumes inspired by the movie.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!” H.E.R said. “I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

The two-hour special will air as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney”, and will be taped in front of a live audience.

“With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle, and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity,” said Chu. “We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated movie, so it’s very exciting to collaborate together to honor the artistry of that timeless classic while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators.”

Released in 1991, “Beauty and the Beast” went on to critical acclaim, box office success, and became the first animated film nomination for Best Picture at the Oscars the following year.

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” will air Dec. 15.