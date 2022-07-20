Click to share this via email

The battle for the Iron Throne is on again.

HBO released its first full-length trailer for the “Game of Thrones” prequel spinoff, “House of The Dragon” ahead of the franchise’s return to San Diego Comic-Con.

The series is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and follows the Targaryen dynasty in a power struggle for succession.

Starring Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine, “House of The Dragon” shows a battle between the current king’s daughter Rhaenyra and his brother Prince Daemon over who will become the heir to the Iron Throne.

“A woman would not inherit the Iron Throne because that is the order of things,” warns an older Targaryen woman.

Rhaenyra defies this declaration as she announces, “When I am queen, I will create a new order.”

The battle between Rhaenyra and Daemon heats up as fantastic dragons take to the sky as armies clash below.

The series is based on George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood”, which follows the Targaryen empire. The author is set to join the cast of the show at their Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

“House of The Dragon” premieres on Aug. 21.