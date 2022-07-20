Lisa Kudrow’s son really enjoyed “Friends” but his reaction was not exactly what Kudrow was hoping for.

Kudrow, 58, recently introduced her son Julian Murray Stern, 24, to the hit television series. Stern very much enjoyed the product but he was a little too surprised for Kudrow’s liking.

“He was impressed. He goes, ‘It’s actually really funny,’” Kudrow told “Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Tuesday. “He said, ‘It’s actually really funny, and I mean, the guys are so funny.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I mean, you’re funny, too.’ And never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, f**k you!”

“I mean, listen, it’s not required that you’re a fan. You don’t have to like what I do. But don’t be so demeaning! Wow!”

Still, Kudrow was thrilled about her son’s enthusiasm.

“[He] called me up and said, ‘So, I just watched the first two episodes. It’s really good, Mom.’ I said thanks, he said, ‘Can I ask you some questions about that?’” Kudrow recalled. “Like, yes! I almost started crying! I didn’t think that anyone in my family liked that show.”