The actors behind some of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes are banding together to share their support for a British youngster recovering from heart surgery.

It all began when Ivan Hollingsworth shared a challenge on Twitter, on behalf of his son Seb.

“How do we get a @MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb,” he wrote. “Recovering from open heart surgery and just so damn brave! Long shot I acknowledge, but I think he deserves it! Who’s up for the challenge?”

So here’s a challenge Twitter-Sphere…

How do we get a @MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and just so damn brave!Long shot I acknowledge, but I think he deserves it! Who’s up for the challenge? #HeartHeroSeb pic.twitter.com/9ki5MwW67c — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️💙♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 12, 2022

It didn’t take long for Marvel stars to respond, including Mark Ruffalo, a.k.a. Hulk.

“I think we have some competition for the strongest Avenger, @chrishemsworth,” Ruffalo tweeted, tagging his fellow Avenger. “Get well soon, Seb!”

I think we have some competition for the strongest Avenger, @chrishemsworth. Get well soon, Seb! 💚 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 18, 2022

Hemsworth quickly responded. “The strongest Avenger by far,” he wrote, adding, “You are my heart hero, Seb.”

The strongest Avenger by far. You are my heart hero, Seb. #HeartHeroSeb https://t.co/HDycoAtx0n — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) July 19, 2022

Now I’m not sure who will be more excited, Seb or his Mum…we have Thor!

Thanks so much @chrishemsworth – this will mean the world to Seb. He’s home now (4 days after heart surgery) and recovering well. 🙏♥️🌈 https://t.co/gctbMhHv7B pic.twitter.com/LDrd65BTBf — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️💙♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 20, 2022

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds also responded, telling Hollingsworth to check his DMs, and to “give it an hour.”

Can you open your DM’s? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 13, 2022

Hollingsworth then shared a video of Seb watching the personalized video message Reynolds had sent.

Last night I asked your help to get a message from a Marvel Superhero for our son Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and being so damn brave. The very awesome @VancityReynolds has made our Heart Hero’s day! Thank you so much.🙏♥️🌈 pic.twitter.com/iddqBUNDSe — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️💙♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 13, 2022

Seb also received a shoutout from Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson.

Assemble!! Speedy recovery wishes👊🏾👊🏾💯 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) July 14, 2022

Also responding was “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson, who wrote, “Seb, welcome to The Avengers,” signing the message with her superhero moniker.

Seb, welcome to The Avengers ❤️ Captain Marvel https://t.co/5ECizTyyFG — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 20, 2022

Ok, this is going insane! Seb’s only been welcomed to the Avengers by Captain Marvel!! #HeartHeroSeb

Thank you so much @brielarson 🙏♥️🌈 https://t.co/ISuYCyOaAf pic.twitter.com/ScYFVXWlyb — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️💙♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 20, 2022

Seb, who’s now at home recovering, shared his thanks in a video message his dad shared on Twitter.