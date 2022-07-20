Alicia Silverstone is going to raise her son the way she wants, and doesn’t care about criticism.

The “Clueless” star made an appearance on “The Ellen Fisher Podcast” to share her thoughts on veganism and raising healthy children, which led to the subject of co-sleeping.

“Bear and I still sleep together,” she said of her 11-year-old son Bear, whom she shares with ex Christopher Jarecki.

According to Silverstone, she’s simply “following nature” by sleeping with her son.

“If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals … if you put your baby over there,” she said, pointing away, “your baby is going to get eaten. It’s not ideal for the baby to be over there.”

As for what anyone might think about her parenting philosophy, Silverstone shrugged off criticism. “I don’t really care,” she said with a laugh.