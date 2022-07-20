Dr. Sharpe, out.

“New Amsterdam” will be without Freema Agyeman when the medical drama returns for its fifth and final season this fall, ET can confirm. The actress, who played Dr. Helen Sharpe since the series’ first episode in 2018, will not be returning to the NBC medical drama for its final 13 episodes.

According to TVLine, who first broke the news, Agyeman made the decision to leave the series early.

“We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return!” creator/executive producer David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton said in a joint statement to ET. “We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story. As we head into the fifth and final season we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.”

Agyeman shared a lengthy message on her Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, expressing her gratitude to the viewers for sticking by her character over four seasons.

“I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam,” she wrote.

“While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series,” Agyeman continued. “It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons – those magnificent writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic – it’s over to you to tell the rest!!”

It is unclear whether she will return for one last appearance before the series officially signs off, but from her Instagram post, it doesn’t appear to be in the cards — at least right now.

Agyeman was one-half of New Amsterdam‘s central couple with Ryan Eggold’s Dr. Max Goodwin. In the season 4 finale, the engaged couple was supposed to reunite in New York City and get married, with Helen getting on a flight from London, but a hurricane in the Big Apple briefly deterred their plans. After it passed, Helen, who was still in London, told Max over the phone that she couldn’t go through with the impromptu wedding.

Now, with Agyeman’s surprising exit, Sharpwin appears to be done for good.

“New Amsterdam” returns for its final season Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Global.

