There’s been much discussion about changing things up when casting the next James Bond, with suggestions the next actor to play 007 be a person of colour or a woman.

Ana de Armas, who demonstrated her action-hero cred while playing Paloma alongside Daniel Craig in “No Time to Die”, isn’t convinced a female Bond is necessarily a step in the right direction.

“There’s no need for a female Bond,” de Armas said in a recent interview with The Sun.

“There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over,” she explained. “This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.”

Instead, one way de Armas thinks the franchise can be improved is by developing more significant female roles.

“What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way,” she said. “That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things.”